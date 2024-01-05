An Indian Navy warship was moving towards a hijacked Liberian-flagged vessel in the Arabian Sea and aircraft were closely monitoring the situation, the Indian navy has said.

At least 15 Indian crew members were on board the MV Lila Norfolk, which was hijacked near Somalia's coast and the navy received information about it on Thursday evening, Indian news agency ANI, reported earlier, citing military officials.

The ship sent a message on the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations portal saying five to six unknown armed personnel had boarded on the evening of Jan. 4, the Indian navy statement said on Friday.

India will work to ensure maritime trade