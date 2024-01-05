New York has sued bus companies transporting migrants from the southern US border to the city for $708 million, the mayor said.

"(The city) announced a lawsuit against 17 charter bus and transportation companies that seek to recoup all costs New York City has incurred providing emergency shelter and services to migrants transported by the charter bus companies — totalling at least approximately $708 million in the last 20 months," the city said Thursday in a statement.

For more than two years, Texas Governor Greg Abbot has chartered coaches to move newly arrived migrants from the border to New York and other Democratic-run cities in protest at what he claims is the national government's failings on immigration.

New York had sought to curb the arrival of buses carrying migrants by limiting where they could drop passengers and introducing prior notification requirements.

But those requirements, introduced amid an increasingly bitter row that has become a core campaign issue ahead of this year's presidential election, have been circumvented.

Some buses carrying migrants have dropped off passengers in neighbouring New Jersey state from where they make the last leg of their journey to New York by railway.

"Since the spring of 2022, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has admitted to facilitating the transport of more than 33,600 migrants to New York City without having the companies transporting those migrants pay for the cost of continued care in violation of New York's Social Services Law."

That law requires city authorities to provide shelter and care to anyone in the Big Apple who requests it.