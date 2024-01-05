A group of farmers prevented Germany's vice chancellor from disembarking a ferry, hours after the government partially climbed down on cost-saving plans that had infuriated the agricultural sector.

The protest drew condemnation from both government and opposition figures.

Police said the farmers blocked a jetty in Schluettsiel on the North Sea coast Thursday evening and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck had to return to the small island of Hooge, German news agency dpa reported.

They said Friday that Habeck, a member of the environmentalist Green party who is also economy and climate minister, reached the mainland on another ferry during the night.

More than 100 people took part in the blockade and pepper spray was used by the roughly 30 officers who were deployed, police said.

Chancellor OIaf Scholz's unpopular government angered farmers last month by announcing plans to cut agricultural subsidies as part of a package to fill a 17 billion euro ($18.6 billion) hole in the 2024 budget.

Farmers staged a protest with tractors in Berlin and called for more demonstrations next week.

On Thursday, the government announced a partial about-turn. It said it would retain an exemption from car tax for farming vehicles and would stagger planned reductions in tax breaks for diesel used in agriculture.