Talk to a Palestinian caught up in Israel’s deadly war on Gaza and one Arabic word invariably pops up in the conversation — qahr.

A Google translation shows qahr or its similar variation is part of the vocabulary of different languages with meanings ranging from a sense of grief and human suffering to wrath.

But this Arabic word for the Palestinians encompasses a much deeper meaning, something that has come to define their experience as Israel continues to rage war on besieged Gaza in which more than 22,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed.

Some Palestinians say the word applies more in Gaza because not only are they living through a brutal war, but it also seems like the world is taking the side of the oppressor, despite the disproportionate attacks on unarmed civilians.

“We translate it in the sense of what we see now in Gaza,” says 28-year-old Momen Talal Nassar, a Palestinian man, whose family home in Gaza City’s Rimal neighbourhood has been reduced to rubble by Israeli bombing.

“When a father has to console his daughter who had her hand blown off in a bombing, when the girl doesn’t know that she has lost her hand completely, and when her father lies and says that it's just a wound — this is qahr.”

The word has come to define the misery of Palestinians forced to live in makeshift tents after their homes were destroyed by the Israeli military.

“Qahr is when you find sixty or seventy percent of the country destroyed … It’s when a mother runs back home and says ‘My kids were martyred before they had their dinner’,” says Nassar.

Like many other Palestinians, he has also lost loved ones in Gaza. He and his immediate family do not live in the besieged enclave anymore, but Nassar says he has lost more than 100 extended family members from both parents’ sides.

“Our’s is known to be a family of martyrs even before the war. We had more than thirty martyrs, but most of them were men [who] resisted the occupier,” Nassar explains.

However, he adds, this time the number of deaths in the family has far superseded that figure. “We find [that] within ninety days, we have more than 100 martyrs — most of them children and women, most of them people who were literally sitting at home.”

“There is no English equivalent to the Arabic word qahr قهر. The dictionary says ‘anger’ but it’s not. It is when you take anger, place it on a low fire, add injustice, oppression, racism, dehumanisation to it, and leave it to cook slowly for a century,” writer Khadijah Muhaisen Dajani penned in a post on Instagram that was shared widely.