More than 76,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon in almost three months of near-daily fighting along the border with Israel, the UN's International Organization for Migration has said.

The border area has seen a surge of violence since the Israel-Hamas war broke out in early October, with tit-for-tat exchanges of fire continuing on Friday between Israeli forces and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

In a report published on Thursday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that the escalation has displaced 76,018 people, mainly in areas of southern Lebanon bordering Israel.

More than 80 percent of the displaced Lebanese are staying with relatives, according to the report, and only 2 percent housed in 14 collective shelters spread across the south of the country, mainly in the coastal city of Tyre and in the Hasbaya region.

The rest have rented apartments or moved to homes in areas farther from the border, the UN agency said.

Tensions escalate

Cross-border violence has left 175 people dead in Lebanon, including 129 Hezbollah militants and more than 20 civilians, including three journalists, according to an AFP count.