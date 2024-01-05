The head of Lebanon's Hezbollah group has warned Israel that it will respond swiftly "on the battlefield" to the killing of Hamas's deputy leader in its southern Beirut stronghold.

"The response is inevitably coming. We cannot remain silent on a violation of this magnitude because it means the whole of Lebanon would be exposed," Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech on Friday.

"The decision is now in the hands of the battlefield," he said in his second speech since the killing of Saleh al Arouri.

"Fighters from all areas of the border... will be the ones responding to the dangerous violation in the suburbs," he added.

High-profile Hamas leader

A strike on Tuesday, widely assumed to have been carried out by Israel, killed Arouri in Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold.

He is the most high-profile Hamas figure to be killed during the war, and his death came in the first strike on the Lebanese capital since hostilities began.

In a speech on Wednesday, Nasrallah had already warned Israel against waging war on Lebanon, threatening that the group's response would be "without limits".

Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily fire over their border since the Gaza war broke out on October 7, but the Arouri killing has led to fears of an escalation.