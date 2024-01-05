Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressing regional and global issues, with a primary focus on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Türkiye is making "intense efforts" to stop the bloodshed in both Ukraine and Palestine and to ensure permanent peace, Erdogan said in a phone call on Friday.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye's active endeavours in contributing to the resolution of conflicts and fostering stability in the region.

President Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye is ready to undertake role of facilitator and host talks to ensure peace in Ukraine.

Emphasising the need to restructure the grain corridor and make it operational again, as well as ensuring urgent ceasefire, he said that diplomatic contacts continue for this end.

A ceasefire should be achieved in Ukraine as soon as possible and the door should be opened for peace, the Turkish leader added.