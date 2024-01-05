TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, UK expand partnership in trade
The two countries sign a Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) protocol and an MoU for collaboration with third countries, enhancing strategic and economic cooperation.
Türkiye, UK expand partnership in trade
The two parties shared thoughts on strengthening communication among businesspeople, increasing joint investments, and deepening trade between Türkiye and the UK. /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
January 5, 2024

The trade ministers of Türkiye and the UK gathered to address enhancing strategic partnership and cooperation in other countries.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for Business and Trade of the UK, signed on Friday a Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) protocol and an MoU for collaboration with third countries.

The deals are expected to contribute significantly to the continued strengthening of commercial cooperation between Türkiye and the UK in the upcoming period, thereby enhancing the strategic partnership, Bolat wrote on X platform following the JETCO meeting held in Istanbul.

RECOMMENDED

"We discussed the steps we will take to enhance the strategic and economic cooperation between our countries, the opportunities to improve our free trade agreement, collaborative possibilities in customs, and opportunities for cooperation, especially in the field of contracting in third countries," Bolat said.

The two parties shared thoughts on strengthening communication among businesspeople, increasing joint investments, and deepening trade between Türkiye and the UK.

Türkiye's bilateral trade volume reached nearly $19 billion in 2023, while the UK became the fourth-largest destination for Turkish exports with $12.4 billion.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'