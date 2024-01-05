The trade ministers of Türkiye and the UK gathered to address enhancing strategic partnership and cooperation in other countries.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for Business and Trade of the UK, signed on Friday a Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) protocol and an MoU for collaboration with third countries.

The deals are expected to contribute significantly to the continued strengthening of commercial cooperation between Türkiye and the UK in the upcoming period, thereby enhancing the strategic partnership, Bolat wrote on X platform following the JETCO meeting held in Istanbul.