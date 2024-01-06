WORLD
2 MIN READ
JN.1 variant is now responsible for 62% of Covid cases in US
JN.1, an offspring of BA.2.86, is now the most widely circulated variant in US and Europe and is rising sharply in Asia, says Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
JN.1 variant is now responsible for 62% of Covid cases in US
World Health Organization has classified JN.1 as a "variant of interest".  / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 6, 2024

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] has said that Covid subvariant JN.1 accounts for about 62 percent of cases in the US as of January 5, according to the agency's projections.

The agency said that JN.1, which is an offspring of BA.2.86, is now the most widely circulated variant in the US and globally.

It is also the dominant variant in Europe and is rising sharply in Asia, the CDC said.

The predicted range of 55 percent to 68 percent of cases is an increase from the estimated prevalence of 39 percent to 50 percent of cases in the US projected by the CDC as of December 23.

RECOMMENDED

The CDC said currently there is no evidence that JN.1 causes more severe disease and added current vaccines are expected to increase protection against JN.1.

Covid-19 hospitalisations increased 20.4 percent in the week ended December 30, the CDC said.

In December, the World Health Organization classified JN.1 as a "variant of interest" and said current evidence shows the risk to public health was low from the strain.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister