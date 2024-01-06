The death toll from a major earthquake in western Japan reached 126, as rescue workers fought aftershocks to carefully pull people from the rubble.

Deaths had reached 100 earlier in the day, but 26 more deaths were reported from the quake-hit areas on Saturday, while officials in Ishikawa prefecture, the hardest-hit region, held their daily meeting to discuss strategy and damages.

Some survivors who had clung to life for days were freed from collapsed homes. A man was pulled out 72 hours after a series of powerful quakes started rattling Japan's western coast.

More than 200 people were still unaccounted for, although the number has fluctuated.

An older man was found alive Wednesday in a collapsed home in Suzu, one of the hardest-hit cities in Ishikawa Prefecture. His daughter called out, "Dad, dad," as a flock of firefighters got him out on a stretcher, praising him for holding on for so long after Monday's 7.6 magnitude earthquake.

Others were forced to wait while rescuers searched for loved ones.

Fire, tsunamis and landslides

Ishikawa officials said 69 of those who died were in the city of Wajima and 38 were in Suzu, while the others were reported in five neighbouring towns. More than 500 people have been injured, at least 27 seriously.

The Earthquake Research Institute at the University of Tokyo found that the sandy coastline in western Japan shifted by up to 250 metres (820 feet) seaward in some places.

The earthquakes set off a large fire in the town of Wajima, as well as tsunamis and landslides in the region. With some routes cut off by the destruction, worries grew about communities in which water, food, blankets and medicine had yet to arrive.

The United States announced $100,000 in aid Friday, including blankets, water and medical supplies, and promised more help would come. Dodgers major leaguer Shohei Ohtani also announced aid for the Noto area, though he did not disclose the amount.

Thousands of Japanese troops have joined the effort to reach the hardest-hit spots on the Noto Peninsula, the centre of the quake, connected by a narrow land strip to the rest of the main island of Honshu.

Disease risk

Experts warned of disease and even death at the evacuation centres that now house about 34,000 people who lost their homes, many of them older.