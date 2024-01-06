United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Istanbul, where he arrived last night on the first leg of his fourth Middle East tour since Israel's relentless attacks on Palestine's Gaza began on October 7.

"Türkiye is a longstanding and valued NATO ally and partner and has a crucial role to play in addressing regional security issues, including preventing the spread of the conflict in Gaza," Blinken's spokesperson Matthew Miller wrote on X, shortly after the secretary arrived in Istanbul on Friday.

Türkiye has been pressing the US for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza while the US insists on backing Israel's right to "defend" itself.

Miller had also told reporters on Wednesday that Blinken "looks forward to discussing with his Turkish counterparts our many areas of bilateral and regional cooperation, including the final steps to complete Türkiye’s ratification of Sweden’s accession to NATO."

On Saturday, Blinken will meet with both Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the tour, which also includes Greece, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Palestine, and Egypt, Blinken will be meeting his counterparts to discuss a "number of critical issues," according to Miller.

Blinken returns to the region amid growing concerns over regional escalation in the wake of Israel's assassination this week of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al Arouri in Lebanon and attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea by Iranian-backed Houthis.

F-16 fighter jet sale

Relations between Ankara and Washington have been strained in recent years due to several issues, including US support for the terrorist YPG/PKK in Syria, disagreements over Türkiye’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 air defence system, and Washington's sanctions on Ankara.

Many analysts acknowledge that the recent developments led to a deep mistrust in relations between the two NATO allies, which makes it difficult for them to move forward with NATO's Sweden bid and the F-16 sale.

In October 2021, Türkiye submitted a letter of request to purchase 40 F-16 Block 70 fighter jets and 79 modernisation kits from the US. It was only in January 2023 that the Biden administration informally notified Congress of the sale, and a tiered review process was initiated to start negotiations with Congress.