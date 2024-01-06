At least four people, including a child, died in a suspected arson attack on a passenger train, police said, on the eve of a general election that the main opposition party is boycotting.

In addition to the deaths, eight were injured when the fire spread to four compartments of the Dhaka-bound Benapole Express around 1500 GMT (9 pm local time) on Friday.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), boycotting for the second time in three elections, calls the polls a ploy by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League to legitimise a sham vote that will deliver her party a fourth straight term.

Hasina, refusing BNP demands to resign and cede power to a neutral authority to run the election, accuses the opposition party of instigating anti-government protests that have rocked Dhaka since late October and killed at least 10 people in the South Asian country.

Last month protesters set a train ablaze, killing four people during a countrywide strike called by the opposition.

Possible deliberate act