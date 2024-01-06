There was negligence in the catastrophic collapse of two dams outside the city of Derna in eastern Libya which killed thousands of people, judicial sources said.

As a result of investigations, negligence was found in the maintenance of the dams, Libyan Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said Friday on social media.

It said a lack of warning systems in the two collapsed dams, the cleaning of the upper covers and negligence in routine maintenance contributed to the disaster.

Fourteen people, including Derna's mayor, and officials from the Dams Board and Water Resources Institution were detained. Warrants were issued with a red notice for two unnamed suspects who fled abroad.