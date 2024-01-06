WORLD
2 MIN READ
Maintenance neglect found in Libya's Derna dam collapse: judicial sources
Insufficient warning systems in the two collapsed dams, along with the clearing of upper covers and negligence in regular maintenance, played a role in the catastrophe, the Libyan Chief Public Prosecutor Office says.
Maintenance neglect found in Libya's Derna dam collapse: judicial sources
Deadly floods, a consequence of Mediterranean Storm Daniel on September 10, wreaked havoc in eastern Libya, resulting in more than 4,300 casualties and widespread devastation. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 6, 2024

There was negligence in the catastrophic collapse of two dams outside the city of Derna in eastern Libya which killed thousands of people, judicial sources said.

As a result of investigations, negligence was found in the maintenance of the dams, Libyan Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said Friday on social media.

It said a lack of warning systems in the two collapsed dams, the cleaning of the upper covers and negligence in routine maintenance contributed to the disaster.

Fourteen people, including Derna's mayor, and officials from the Dams Board and Water Resources Institution were detained. Warrants were issued with a red notice for two unnamed suspects who fled abroad.

RelatedLibya jails eight officials over collapse of two dams that killed thousands
RECOMMENDED

Eastern Libya was ravaged by deadly floods caused by Mediterranean Storm Daniel on September 10, killing more than 4,300 people and leaving behind a massive trail of destruction, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Derna was hardest hit by the floods, causing the city's dams to burst on September 11, washing away homes and people.

According to the Libyan authorities, around 95% of educational institutions in eastern Libya were damaged by the floods.

They estimate that the floods damaged 114 schools in 15 localities in eastern Libya.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'