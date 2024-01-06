A Lebanese activist has accused social media platforms of censoring pro-Palestine content at the behest of the Israeli Ministry of Strategic Affairs.

Mohamad Safa, who is chairman of the board of Patriotic Vision (PVA), a non-governmental organisation operating under the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), and its representative to the world body, told Anadolu that those supporting Palestine against Israeli attacks are accused of being "anti-Semitic" and subjected to pressure through threats.

He emphasised that no humanitarian or moral justifications can be provided for the Israeli attacks, citing the devastating toll on Gaza's population in the past three months.

"It has been almost three months of hell in Gaza. Four percent of Gaza's population is now dead, wounded or missing," said Safa.

"More than 22,600 Palestinians killed, 9600 children, 7000 women, 130 UN aid workers, and 105 journalists. Nothing justifies killing over 9600 children. Nothing. Not self-defence. Not human shields. Nothing."

He underscored the role of social media platforms in shaping public opinion about the conflict, acknowledging positive and negative effects.

"But the double standards in their algorithms allowed for a more diverse range of voices to be heard from one side, they have also contributed to the spread of misinformation and propaganda," he said.

"As it has constantly closed accounts of Palestinian publications, shut down dozens of pro-Palestinian activist's accounts bowing down to the Israeli Strategic Affairs Ministry silencing campaign targeting pro-Palestinian voices," he added.

Related Code of silence: How one techie unmasked Silicon Valley's hypocrisy on Gaza

'Pro-humanity, not anti-Semitic'