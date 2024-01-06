The Seawolf-1/2024 naval drill, to be conducted by the Turkish Naval Forces Command, is set to take place from January 7 to 16 in the Black Sea, Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, according to a naval officer.

Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces Command, Rear Admiral Kaan Turkkan said at a news conference attended by admirals that the drill is an exercise conducted by the Naval Forces Command in accordance with the Turkish Armed Forces exercise programme.

The drill aims to evaluate the operational command and control effectiveness of naval affiliated commands, elevate the preparedness levels of participating elements and enhance the judgment, foresight and decision-making abilities of headquarters staff and participating units in a highly challenging environment, said Turkkan.

Testing interoperability procedures among other force commands and public institutions is also a goal.

“With unwavering determination, willpower, and enthusiasm, the Turkish Navy is at the service to the nation, stationed at the forefront of our Blue Homeland, across the borders, and in the world's seas," Turkkan emphasised.

