Pedro Pascal and Melanie Lynskey are up for two of the most coveted Emmy Awards on January 15, but both are also among this weekend's nominees at the Creative Arts Emmys. Pascal, nominated for best actor in a drama for “ The Last of Us,” is up for best guest actor in a comedy series for hosting “Saturday Night Live” and for his narration of a CNN documentary on Patagonia.

Lynskey, nominated for best actress in a drama for “ Yellowjackets,” is up for best guest actress in a drama for her one-episode appearance on Pascal’s “The Last of Us.”

That series and “Succession" are the two top overall Emmy nominees. In fact, all of the dozen nominees in Lynskey's category and best guest actor in a drama come from the two HBO shows.

Just like the main telecast, the creative arts ceremonies arrive after a four-month delay because of Hollywood's writers' and actors' strikes.

