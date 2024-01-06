CULTURE
Pedro Pascal, Melanie Lynskey, the Obamas among nominees at Emmy Awards
The Saturday and Sunday ceremonies are a precursor to the main Emmy ceremony that will air at 8 p.m. EST January 15 on Fox, with “black-ish” star Anthony Anderson as host.
January 6, 2024

Pedro Pascal and Melanie Lynskey are up for two of the most coveted Emmy Awards on January 15, but both are also among this weekend's nominees at the Creative Arts Emmys. Pascal, nominated for best actor in a drama for “ The Last of Us,” is up for best guest actor in a comedy series for hosting “Saturday Night Live” and for his narration of a CNN documentary on Patagonia.

Lynskey, nominated for best actress in a drama for “ Yellowjackets,” is up for best guest actress in a drama for her one-episode appearance on Pascal’s “The Last of Us.”

That series and “Succession" are the two top overall Emmy nominees. In fact, all of the dozen nominees in Lynskey's category and best guest actor in a drama come from the two HBO shows.

Just like the main telecast, the creative arts ceremonies arrive after a four-month delay because of Hollywood's writers' and actors' strikes.

Obama's Emmy adventure

This weekend nearly 100 trophies are handed out in a pair of marathon sessions that are, in general, a chance for less famous players, from hairdressers to stunt performers, to have their moment at the podium.  

But a handful of awards annually claim major names among their nominees.

Among them, this year is Barack Obama, who can repeat as best narrator, this time for adding his voice to the Netflix documentary series, “Working: What We Do All Day," He's in a star-studded category that also includes Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett, and Pascal. (The former president previously won for narrating a Netflix series on national parks.)

Michelle Obama is also up for an Emmy alongside Oprah Winfrey. Each is nominated for best-hosted nonfiction series or special for their Netflix show “The Light We Carry.”

It would be Michelle Obama's first, while Winfrey would be adding a second primetime Emmy on top of her 18 daytime Emmys. Both “Working” and “The Light We Carry” come from the Obamas' production company, Higher Ground.

