A large explosion was heard near Lake Bakhtegan, near the city of Shiraz in southern Iran, local authorities said.

Speaking to Iran's state television, Gulamreza Gulami, crisis management director in the Fars province, confirmed that a huge explosion was heard in Shiraz on Saturday.

The official rejected claims that the explosion was caused by a plane or helicopter crash in the region.

“The cause of the explosion is unknown, but according to the follow-up from Shiraz airport, there was no passenger plane or helicopter crash in the region,” the official said.