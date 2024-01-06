There is "still no sign of weakness or retreat" in the Palestinian resistance movement in Gaza, Israeli expert on Hamas Guy Aviad said.

Despite Israeli forces killing nearly 23,000 Palestinians since the resistance group's attacks on October 7, Aviad, who authored a book on Hamas, claimed to Israeli Channel 12 on Saturday that Hamas is "happy and united" with the current situation in Gaza, adding that there is no sign of "weakness or retreat" from the group at the moment.

Aviad claimed that "it seems that the other side is confident," taking into account the Hamas leadership's insistence on linking negotiations to a total ceasefire in the enclave as the Israeli army last time ended the week-long humanitarian pause on December 1 by bombing Khan Younis in Gaza.

In response to a question about the whereabouts of Hamas leader Yahya al Sinwar, Aviad claimed that he could be "anywhere in Gaza" and repeated Israeli officials' claims, telling Channel 12 that "there are hundreds of kilometers of underground tunnels" in Gaza.

Despite launching a ground operation early last month, Israel has yet to present any concrete proof of tunnels used by Hamas forces.