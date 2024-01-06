TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish security forces destroy terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Türkiye's air operations in northern Iraq aim to neutralise PKK terror group members, safeguard Türkiye from terrorist attacks, and maintain border security.
Turkish security forces destroy terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Ayse betul AytekinAyse betul Aytekin
January 6, 2024

Turkish air strikes have destroyed 15 PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq believed to be hideouts of ringleaders, the country's National Defence Ministry said.

Air operations were carried out in the Hakurk, Gara, Metina, Qandil, and Asos areas to "eliminate terrorist attacks against Türkiye and security forces from northern Iraq by neutralising members of the PKK/KCK terror group and other terrorist elements and to ensure border security in line with the self-defence rights arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter," the ministry said in a statement posted on X on Saturday.

Indigenously produced munitions were used to target the terrorists, the ministry said, adding that the terrorists' shelters, caves, and storage units were also destroyed in the air strikes.

"During this operation, every possible precaution was taken to safeguard innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural landmarks, and the environment from any harm," it added.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedTürkiye's thankless struggle: Fighting terror in northern Iraq and Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'