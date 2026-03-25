Reports about the torture of a Palestinian toddler in Gaza have sparked intense anger and condemnation across pro-Palestinian circles, human rights advocates, and parts of the international community.

Karim Abu Nassar was abused by Israeli soldiers in Gaza during his father’s interrogation.

Israeli troops tortured 18-month-old Palestinian Karim Abu Nassar in front of his father, Osama Abu Nassar, including burning his leg with cigarettes.

Karim was freed after 10 hours via Red Cross, his wounds noted in a medical report.

As of now, Israel has not announced any investigation, arrest, or punishment of the soldiers involved in this case — the Israeli army have remained silent.

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Activists and advocacy organisations reacted with shock, describing the incident as one of the most disturbing examples of abuse against Palestinians in recent months.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called it a “moral atrocity” and urged immediate international accountability, including pressure on the United States government to respond.

“Israel’s use of a nail and cigarette burns to torture a one-year-old child and force a confession from his father is a revolting moral outrage that demands immediate action from Congress. No child, anywhere in the world, should be subjected to such cruelty, especially with American taxpayer dollars. These actions constitute grave violations of international law and basic human decency,” CAIR’s statement read.

“Our nation must end its complicity in these crimes. Congress has a responsibility to ensure that American taxpayer dollars are not used to support the torture or slaughter of more children. Every lawmaker with a conscience must vote to end military aid for the out-of-control Israeli regime.”