Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in the capital Tel Aviv, demanding the dissolution of parliament and the holding of early elections, local media reported.

According to daily Haaretz, “thousands of Israelis demonstrated this evening (Saturday) in Habima Square in Tel Aviv, calling for the dissolution of the Knesset and the holding of early elections.”

The newspaper also said another demonstration was organised in the northern port city of Haifa, in which hundreds of Israelis participated against the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Opinion polls conducted by Israeli media in the past few days suggested that if early elections were held now, Netanyahu would be unable to form a government, while the member of war-time Cabinet Benny Gantz is considered the most likely to succeed.

Pre-October 7 protests

Tens of thousands of demonstrators thronged Tel Aviv, West Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheba, Herzliya, and Rehovot for consecutive weeks to protest against a controversial plan to reform Israel's judicial system.