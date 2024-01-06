This week, on behalf of an innocent American Muslim unjustly targeted by our government’s secret list of Muslims, I will argue Yonas Fikre’s case at the US Supreme Court. The case is about the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI)'s decision to put our peaceful, law-abiding client on a list—the No Fly List—that has for years prevented him from flying home to the United States from abroad after what was supposed to be a short business trip.

Years after the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) filed a lawsuit, the government removed Fikre from the list without explanation and has repeatedly asked the courts to end the case.

We’re fighting to continue the case because the legal issues are so important—for the rights of our client, yes, but also for all of our rights everywhere.

The No Fly List is a secret list that the US government makes and distributes to prevent the people listed from boarding a flight that travels through US airspace. There are hundreds of thousands of names on this No Fly List and, based on our close study of a leaked copy of the list, we estimate that about 98 percent of the listed names are Muslim names.

For example, the name Muhammad appears more than a half million times. This is overwhelming evidence that the list is aimed at Muslims only.

The No Fly List sounds ominous, but in reality, the government arrests people, as opposed to merely “listing" them, when it has meaningful evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

That’s just how government officials behave, and so the No Fly List - surprisingly - isn’t actually a list of dangerous people. It’s something else.