Sunday, January 6, 2024

2100 GMT — The Israeli army is targeting the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza with drones, the Health Ministry in Gaza said.

"The Israeli occupation is terrorising the patients and medical staff at the facility by attacking it with drones," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Israeli drones intensively fire towards the buildings and areas of the hospital, targeting anyone in motion," it added.

The statement further said that the wounded and patients are fleeing the hospital under the fire of the drones.

The Israeli army's attempt to take the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital out of service constitutes a death sentence for thousands of wounded and patients inside, the ministry also said.

2100 GMT — German FM in Israel visit calls for 'less intensive' Gaza combat

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged Israel to ease its military campaign in Gaza and to do more to protect civilians in the besieged Palestinian territory.

"The suffering of many innocent people cannot go on like this. We need less intensive management of operations," Baerbock said on a visit to Jerusalem as the Israeli aggression on Gaza entered its fourth month.

2030 GMT — Cyberattack targets Beirut airport screens, unleashing anti-Hezbollah messages

A cyberattack targeted the screens of departures and arrivals at a Beirut airport in Lebanon, state media reported.

The hacked screens at Rafic Hariri airport displayed an anti-Hezbollah content and messages opposing the war in southern Lebanon.

The cyberattack led to the disruption of the passenger baggage inspection system, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency.

The airport authorities applied alternative plans to ensure the normal operation at the airport, the agency added.

1816 GMT — Displaced Palestinians in Gaza must be allowed to 'return home': Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Israel must do more to protect civilians in Gaza and that Palestinians displaced by the ongoing war must "return home".

"Palestinian civilians must be able to return home as soon as conditions allow. They cannot, they must not be pressed to leave Gaza," Blinken told a news conference in Doha alongside Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

1756 GMT — Hamas leader's death affects mediation: Qatar PM

Qatar's prime minister said the killing of a Hamas leader by an Israeli drone strike in Beirut last week has affected Doha's ability to mediate between the Palestinian group and Israel.

However, the Gulf state will continue its efforts, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said in a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Doha.

1731 GMT — Berlin protesters form massive vehicle convoy to decry Israel attacks on Gaza

Thousands of protesters gathered in the heart of Berlin to denounce Israel's attacks on Gaza.

The demonstrators crowded the June 17 Street with a striking vehicle convoy that traversed the city, drawing attention to the atrocities occurring in Gaza.

On the iconic street, situated between the historic Brandenburg Gate and the Victory Column, demonstrators congregated with their vehicles adorned with poignant symbols.

They topped their vehicles with Palestinian flags, models representing children killed in Israel's attacks, and signs saying "Protect Gaza," "This is not war, it's genocide," and "Stop the genocide."

Later, the protesters with the vehicle convoy passed through central areas of the city, honking their horns along the route to protest Israeli killings in Gaza.

1729 GMT — Gaza shelters ‘massively overcrowded' : UN refugee agency

The UN Palestinian refugee agency said that its shelters in Gaza are “massively overcrowded.”

“Our own shelters in the area are massively overcrowded, we cannot take more people anymore,” Juliette Touma, communications director of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), told ABC News.

''Gaza doesn’t have civilian infrastructure to support such a huge influx of displaced people, many now sleeping on streets,'' she added.

1718 GMT — Israeli police kill Palestinian girl

Israeli police killed a young Palestinian girl in a car at a West Bank crossing when they opened fire on another car suspected of a ramming attack, Israeli emergency services said.

The border police said they hit the girl after firing at a couple in a car who they said rammed into two Israelis at a crossing in the occupied West Bank just outside Jerusalem.

Israeli paramedics gave her age as three but Palestinian sources told the WAFA official Palestinian news agency that the girl was four.

The Israeli ambulance services said she was treated on the scene but pronounced dead.

1650 GMT — Dozens gather outside US Embassy in Stockholm to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza

A large group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in front of the US Embassy in Stockholm to protest Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza.

Despite the cold weather, dozens of activists assembled in the Odenplan area, calling for an end to the violence and recognition of Israel's actions as war crimes.

The demonstrators marched towards the US embassy building, voicing against Israel's siege on Gaza and demanding an immediate cessation of the attacks.

Chanting slogans such as "Children are being killed in Gaza" and "Freedom for Palestine," the protesters accused the US of "being complicit in the war crimes committed by Israel."

1509 GMT — Jordan, US reject forced displacement of Gazans

Jordan said it has agreed with the United States on rejecting the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met in Amman with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in the country as part of a regional tour.

The two chief diplomats held talks on the “disastrous” conditions in Gaza, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Safadi emphasized the necessity of reaching an immediate and permanent cease-fire in Gaza, the statement said.

Safadi termed any proposal for separating Gaza from the West Bank as "futile.”

According to the statement, the two ministers agreed on the importance of delivering immediate and sufficient aid to the Palestinian enclave.

They also rejected the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the necessity of enabling displaced Gazans to return to their homes, it added.

Safadi and Blinken agreed to pursue efforts to halt the war and launch real and effective efforts to achieve a just peace based on the two-state solution, the statement said.

1402 GMT — Al Jazeera condemns killing,'targeting' of Gaza reporters

Al Jazeera has condemned the killing and "targeting" of Palestinian journalists in Gaza after two reporters working for the Qatar-based television died in a strike on their car.

Hamza Wael Dahdouh, the son of its Gaza corresponent Wael Al Dahdouh, and Mustafa Thuria, a video stringer for AFP news agency who was working for Al Jazeera, both died in the strike in Rafah.

"Al Jazeera Media Network strongly condemns the Israeli occupation forces' targeting of Palestinian journalists’ car," the company said in a statement, accusing Israel of "violating the principles of freedom of the press".

1229 GMT — Jordan king presses Blinken on Gaza ceasefire, aid

Jordan's king urged the top United States diplomat to push for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the humanitarian crisis brought by three months of war, the royal palace said.

King Abdullah II made the remarks to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a Middle East tour aiming to ensure the Israel-Hamas war does not spread.

King Abdullah warned Blinken against "the catastrophic repercussions of continuation of the aggression against Gaza'', underlining the necessity of ending the tragic humanitarian crisis, a statement from the royal palace said.

The king reiterated "the important role of the United States in bringing pressure for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, protection of civilians, and guaranteeing delivery" of medical and humanitarian aid.

1201 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli onslaught tops 22,800

At least 22,835 Palestinians have been killed and 58,416 others injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement said that 113 people had been killed and 250 others injured in the Israeli onslaught in the last 24 hours.