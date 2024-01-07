Bangladesh election officials have begun counting votes after polls guaranteed to give a fifth term in office to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina closed, following a boycott led by an opposition party she branded a "terrorist organisation".

"Vote counting has begun," election commission spokesman Shariful Alam said on Sunday.

Results are expected as early as Monday morning.

Hasina has presided over exceptional economic growth in a country once beset by grinding poverty, but her government has been accused of human rights abuses and an opposition crackdown.

Her party faces almost no effective rivals in the seats it is contesting but has avoided fielding candidates in a few seats, an apparent effort to avoid the legislature being branded a one-party institution.

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, whose ranks have been decimated by mass arrests, is leading a weekend general strike urging the public not to participate in what it calls a "sham" election.

But Hasina, 76, urged the public to cast their ballots and show their faith in the democratic process.

"The BNP is a terrorist organisation," she told waiting reporters after casting her vote at the Dhaka City College alongside her sister and daughter. "I am trying my best to ensure that democracy should continue in this country," she added.

'Farce' election

Early signs suggested turnout would be low, despite widespread reports of carrot-and-stick inducements aimed at bolstering the poll's legitimacy.

At noon, according to Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam, turnout stood at 18.5 percent.

Many said they had not voted because the outcome was assured.

"When one party is participating and another is not, why would I go to vote?" said Mohammad Saidur, 31, who pulls a rickshaw.

"We all know who's going to win," said Farhana Manik, 27, a student.

Charity worker Shahriar Ahmed, 32, called the election a "farce" and did not vote. "I would rather stay home and watch movies," Ahmed said.

BNP head Tarique Rahman, speaking from Britain where he lives in exile, said he worried about ballot stuffing. "I fear that the election commission may increase voter turnout by using fake votes," he said.

Some voters said earlier they had been threatened with the confiscation of government benefit cards needed to access welfare payments if they refused to cast ballots for the ruling Awami League.

"They said since the government feeds us, we have to vote for them," Lal Mia, 64, told AFP in the central district of Faridpur.