WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fire guts over 1,000 tents in Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh
After four hours of frantic efforts, firefighter units managed to douse the fire.
Fire guts over 1,000 tents in Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh
Firefighters work to douse flames at a Rohingya refugee camp at Kutupalong in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh. / Photo: AP / AP
By Rabiul Islam
January 7, 2024

Several thousand Rohingya Muslims have been left homeless in bone-chilling winter after a massive fire burned down and damaged tents in Bangladesh's southeastern city of Cox's Bazar, home to about 1.2 million refugees.

At least 1,040 refugee tents and shelters were completely been burned down, said Atish Chakma, the Cox's Bazar Fire Service deputy assistant director.

After four hours of frantic efforts, eight firefighter units managed to douse the fire. No casualties were reported, he added.

Refugees, however, said that more houses were gutted in the fire.

"Five to six thousand refugees were made homeless by the fire. We initially got reports that over 1,200 tents were burned down and damaged," said Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, a Rohingya whose relatives lost everything in the fire.

RECOMMENDED

He blamed the incident on sabotage, accusing some Myanmar insurgent groups of trying to establish supremacy in the camps.

RelatedBangladesh urged to halt Rohingya repatriation plan over safety concerns

The Rohingya in camps are refugees from ethnic persecution in neighbouring Myanmar.

Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Deputy Commissioner Samsud Doza said they were on site to examine the situation, working to accommodate the refugees and ensure food and warm clothing.

The majority of Rohingya living in Bangladesh fled a brutal military crackdown in Rakhine, Myanmar in 2017. Most are housed in overcrowded camps in Cox's Bazar, but since late 2020 over 33,000 have been relocated to the island of Bhasan Char.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'