Several thousand Rohingya Muslims have been left homeless in bone-chilling winter after a massive fire burned down and damaged tents in Bangladesh's southeastern city of Cox's Bazar, home to about 1.2 million refugees.

At least 1,040 refugee tents and shelters were completely been burned down, said Atish Chakma, the Cox's Bazar Fire Service deputy assistant director.

After four hours of frantic efforts, eight firefighter units managed to douse the fire. No casualties were reported, he added.

Refugees, however, said that more houses were gutted in the fire.

"Five to six thousand refugees were made homeless by the fire. We initially got reports that over 1,200 tents were burned down and damaged," said Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, a Rohingya whose relatives lost everything in the fire.