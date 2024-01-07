Beijing has sanctioned five US defence industry companies in response to a similar move by Washington, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Wang Wenbin told reporters on Sunday that the move came after the US' call to sell arms to Taiwan and Washington sanctioned Chinese businesses and individuals for different reasons.

He described the arms sales by Washington to Taiwan as a "blatant violation of the one-China principle."

In addition, Wang criticised "the illegal unilateral sanctions the US has imposed on Chinese companies and individuals under false pretexts," claiming that they "seriously harm China's sovereignty and security interests."

US sanctions also "undermine the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and violate the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of" sanctioned-Chinese actors, he said.