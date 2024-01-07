WORLD
Israeli soldier mocks students at bombed Al Azhar University in Gaza
"To those who say why there is no education in Gaza. We bombed them," says soldier.
Smoke rises over buildings following the Israeli attacks on Khan Younis in Gaza. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
January 7, 2024

An Israeli soldier ridiculed Palestinian university students in front of the bombed Al Azhar University in Gaza, according to a video recorded by soldiers.

The footage shared on social media on Saturday shows the soldier mocking Palestinians among the ruins of the school in northern Gaza that was bombed by Israeli forces.

"To those who say why there is no education in Gaza. We bombed them. This is very bad. That way you'll never be an engineer anymore," said the soldier.

The visuals have garnered significant reaction from the world.

Earlier, soldiers were recorded mocking Palestinians whose houses they destroyed by singing songs as the destruction occurred in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

"Gaza should be completely destroyed, not a single person should be left there, they are just animals," Israeli soldiers were recorded in the footage addressing Israeli singer Eyal Golan Saha, who is remembered for his lyrics.

"Our brother Eyal Golan, we will destroy all Khan Younis and this house," they sang.

SOURCE:AA
