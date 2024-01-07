WORLD
Israeli troops stole $25M in money, artefacts from Palestinians: report
Israeli troops ransacked the homes of Palestinian residents who were asked to evacuate and stole bags containing valuable possessions from displaced Palestinian people at the Salah al Din Street checkpoint.
By Staff Reporter
January 7, 2024

The Israeli army has looted approximately $25 million in money and artefacts from Gaza since October 7.

The Gaza Media Office said on Saturday it received dozens of testimonies by residents of Gaza reporting the theft of money, gold, and artefacts "estimated at 90 million shekels over the past 92 days by the Israeli occupation army."

It said theft operations occurred in various ways, such as those at Israeli checkpoints.

For example at Salah al Din Street, Israeli troops stole bags containing valuable possessions such as money, gold and artefacts from the displaced people who had moved from northern Gaza to the south.

In addition, Israeli troops carried out "burglaries of homes whose residents were asked to evacuate."

"(Israeli army) took souvenir photos and video clips for this crime, some of which were posted on their social media accounts, as happened in the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza," the media office said.

There has been no comment as of yet from Israeli authorities on the accusations.

SOURCE:AFP
