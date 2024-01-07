Margot Robbie, Oprah Winfrey and Leonardo DiCaprio will mingle with other top stars at the Golden Globe awards, Hollywood's first big celebration since twin strikes shut down most of show business last year.

The awards ceremony on Sunday will honor the best of film and television selected by a new group of 300 entertainment journalists from around the world, part of reforms made after a diversity and ethics scandal among voters.

"Barbie," the summer blockbuster starring Robbie as the iconic doll, leads all nominees with nine nominations. Historical drama "Oppenheimer," about the making of the atomic bomb, follows with eight nods.

The Globes kick off Hollywood's annual awards season, which culminates with the Oscars on March 10, and will bring top stars together after six months of strikes by actors and writers in 2023. The ceremony will give celebrities the chance to shine a spotlight on their films and TV shows after months when promotion was prohibited.

"I'm a little biased, but this is the best awards show and we're going to have fun," said comedian Jo Koy, who will host his first major awards show starting at 8 pm ET (0100 GMT on Monday).

The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed simultaneously for subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime .