Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unveiled the names of the 11 metropolitan and 15 provincial mayors who will represent the AK Party in the March 31 local elections, extending his best wishes to these candidates.

Speaking at the AK Party Candidate Introduction Meeting at the Halic Congress Center in Istanbul on Sunday, President Erdogan declared that Murat Kurum, the AK Party Istanbul Deputy, has been chosen as the candidate for the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor position, under the umbrella of the People's Alliance.

Kurum served as the Minister of Environment, Urbanisation, and Climate Change in the first cabinet of the Presidential Government System between 2018 and 2023.

President Erdogan said the candidates are selected through comprehensive consultations, research, and evaluations.

"Our experience in municipal governance is not new; we have a proud history of 30 years, filled with accumulated knowledge and expertise," he said.

Emphasising that they introduced a new philosophy and practice of municipal governance in the country since the elections on November 3, 2002, just 15 months after their party's establishment, the Turkish president stated that the AK Party proved its competence to the people first in local governments.

"Inspired by the successes we achieved in local administrations, we aspired to govern the country. Just as we reversed the ill fortunes of our cities, we took action to complete the deficiencies in Türkiye's development and democracy," he said.

Erdogan reiterated that their target for the Century of Türkiye will be incomplete "without crowning the achievements and services in central administration with successes in municipalities."

"None of our people are obliged to vote for the incompetent," he said.