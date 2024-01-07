WORLD
Palestinians searching for relatives in Gaza detained by Israel
Palestinians are indiscriminately detained in raids, regardless of age, during attacks, rights groups have said.
Palestinians leave their homes in Bureij refugee camp to seek safer refuge in Deir al Balah, central Gaza on December 26, 2023. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Staff Reporter
January 7, 2024

Palestinians who took refuge from Israel's blockade and fierce attacks in schools, hospitals, and UN facilities in Gaza are trying to find information about relatives the Israeli army detained in raids.

The army takes Palestinians – adults and children alike – into detention.

After raiding a school in the Al Bureij Refugee Camp in central Gaza, the army detained many who were taking shelter in the facility.

Nidal Mansour from Gaza told Anadolu news agency that the army raided a school in the camp where his family had found shelter.

"They asked all the men to go to the schoolyard and women and girls to go down to the ground floor through the speakers," he said.

The soldiers forced the men and children to undress and stand in their underwear. They lined them up against the school wall before taking most to an unknown location, he said, though he was spared.

He said he communicated by telephone with women from his family at the school but that was cut off after the raid.

Mansour reported that among those detained were his father Abdulfattah, brother Edip, son Mohammed, and nephew Salih. He said people from other families were also detained.

The army detained almost all of the men, including children, from the school, he explained.

"Due to the intense bombardment by the Israeli army and firing at anyone entering the camp, no one can access the Al Bureij Refugee camp (any longer)," said Mansour.

Small unmanned aerial vehicles flying at low altitudes above the camp fire at anyone in motion, he added.

RelatedIsraeli troops stole $25M in money, artefacts from Palestinians: report

Witnesses reported that since January 4, the army has been attempting to enter the interior of the camp from the ground, leading to intense fighting between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli forces.

Seif Magango, spokesperson for the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), expressed concern about ongoing Israeli attacks in central Gaza, noting that there were more 50 airstrikes on December 24-25 alone.

SOURCE:AA
