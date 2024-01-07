Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the blockaded territory.

This came during a meeting Tamim held with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Doha as part of a regional tour.

Talks between the two sides dwelt on bilateral relations and regional and inter national developments, particularly the situation in Gaza, Qatar’s state news agency QNA reported.

The Qatari emir underlined the need to work to reach a permanent cease-fire, protect civilians, allow sufficient aid into Gaza, and de-escalate tension “to guarantee stability and security in the region,” QNA said.

Qatar, along with Egypt and the US, leads mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas to end the conflict in Gaza.