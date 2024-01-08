Monday, January 8, 2024

2103 GMT — Top US diplomat Antony Blinken has arrived in Tel Aviv as part of a regional tour seeking to avert regional escalation as Israel pounded besieged Gaza.

Blinken said that Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Türkiye would consider participating in and contributing to "day after" scenarios for the blockaded enclave, which has been decimated by three months of Israeli brutal and indiscriminate bombardment.

On his latest Mideast tour, his fourth since the war began in October, Blinken said those countries were now open to such planning and that each would consider their own involvement in what is eventually decided upon.

"We agreed to work together and to coordinate our efforts to help Gaza stabilise and recover, to chart a political path forward for the Palestinians and to work toward long-term peace, security and stability in the region as a whole," Blinken told reporters.

2118 GMT — French far-left leader urge Macron to get ‘angry’ over Israeli aggression against Lebanon

French hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon urged President Emmanuel Macron to get "angry" over possible Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

In a social media post, Melenchon, who heads the La France Insoumise [France Unbowed] party, noted that signs of an Israeli attack against its northern neighbour are increasing.

"Signs are growing of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's aggression against Lebanon. Don't touch Lebanon! 700 French peacekeepers are threatened with assassination like so many UN personnel in Gaza. Don't touch Lebanon! Macron must be angry!" he said.

2108 GMT — Jordan says Israel's Netanyahu must not be allowed to drag region into wider war

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has said it was unacceptable that the international community should allow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to drag the Middle East into a wider regional war.

In remarks carried on state media, Safadi was quoted as telling his French counterpart Catherine Colonna during a phone call the danger of the spread of war was "rising by the day" with Israel continuing to wreak "death and destruction in [besieged] Gaza."

Safadi added that Netanyahu's right-wing nationalist ruling coalition government sought to implicate the West directly in a regional war that would only "doom the region to more conflict and destruction".

"Israel's aggression against Gaza has exceeded all the human, legal and moral limits," Safadi said, adding that there was no longer any pretext that prevented the UN Security Council from adopting a mandatory resolution to end the war.

The Jordanian official said the failure of the UN Security Council so far to impose a ceasefire "reflects double standards and a selective application of international law."

2037 GMT — NY police arrest hundreds of Pro-Palestinian protesters

Pro-Palestinian protesters have blocked several New York City bridges and a tunnel to demand an immediate ceasefire in the three-month-old Israel’s war on besieged Gaza before police arrested hundreds of them and reopened the roadways.

Dozens of chanting demonstrators sat at entrances to the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges across the East River, as well as at the Holland Tunnel connecting New York City with New Jersey across the Hudson River, local media reported.

Police arrested 325 demonstrators, a New York Police Department spokesperson said, and all of the locations were cleared before noon.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the right to protest does not give people the right to block bridges.

"The goal is to peacefully protest without doing major disruption to the city, some people are not just driving to and from, across our bridges to go to their place of employment, some of them are dealing with some real emergency-type issues," Adams said.

A video posted on social media during the protests showed demonstrators chanting: "NYPD, KKK, IDF, they’re all the same," referring to the New York Police Department, Ku Klux Klan and the Israel Defense Forces.

Protesters at the Holland Tunnel carried banners that said "Lift the siege on Gaza," "Ceasefire Now" and "End the occupation."

The protests were organised by Jewish Voice for Peace, the Palestinian Youth Movement and the New York chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, among other advocacy groups, they said on X, formerly called Twitter.

1838 GMT — Israel starving 2.2M Palestinians in Gaza — Israeli rights group

An Israeli human rights group has accused the government of starving more than two million people in Gaza amid its deadly military offensive on the Palestinian enclave.

"The 2.2 million people of Gaza are going hungry. This is not a byproduct of war but a direct result of Israel’s declared policy, which denies them food," B'Tselem said in a statement.

The rights group said Israeli authorities are "letting in only a fraction of the amount entering before the war, with limitations on the types of goods" instead of allowing enough food into the territory.

"Allowing food into Gaza is not an act of kindness but a positive obligation under IHL (International Humanitarian Law)," B'Tselem said. "Refusing to comply with this duty constitutes a war crime.”

1831 GMT — Leaders in Mideast determined to prevent wider conflict: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he found leaders in the Middle East determined to prevent the conflict between Israeli army and Palestinian resistance fighters in Gaza from spreading.

Blinken, in the region for a week of shuttle diplomacy, told reporters in Saudi Arabia that all of those he spoke to realised the extent of the challenges, adding "no one thinks that anything will happen overnight."

1831 GMT — EU foreign policy chief calls for more support for UN Palestinian refugee agency

The EU foreign policy chief has called for more support for the UN Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, amid the ongoing Israel attacks on Palestinians in Gaza.

Josep Borrell said on X that he had discussed the humanitarian situation in the region with Phillippe Lazzarini, the agency’s head, and his UN staff.

The top EU diplomat said 85 percent of Gazans have been displaced, hundreds of thousands were left without shelter, and 150 UNRWA staffers have been killed.

"We need to preserve and continue supporting UNRWA as an essential service provider to the Palestinians," Borrell stressed.

1800 GMT — Italian foreign minister discusses Gaza war with British, French counterparts

The Italian foreign minister discussed the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza with his British and French counterparts, the Italian Foreign Ministry has said.

Antonio Tajani proposed British Secretary of State David Cameron and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to define common forms of pressure at G7 level on the parties involved to achieve certain objectives, a statement by the ministry read.

"An absolute necessity is to immediately limit the number of Palestinian civilian victims. The second objective is to put pressure on the Israeli government to conclude the military operations, to give strength to the ‘difficult but unavoidable’ prospect of the ‘two states for two peoples’ solution," Tajani emphasised during the phone calls.

"The G7 countries are working with the Israeli government to develop a rapid way out of the military phase, to return to diplomacy and politics. The guarantee of the survival and security of the State of Israel must be achieved, but we must quickly exit this phase and focus on the support of the Arab countries of the region," he said.

1757 GMT — Sigrid Kaag begins UN role as Gaza humanitarian coordinator

Sigrid Kaag has officially begun her role as the United Nations' senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, according to an associate spokesperson.

"In her new capacity she will facilitate, coordinate, monitor, and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza," Florencia Soto Nino told reporters.

In late December, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Kaag, a former Dutch minister, in accordance with a Security Council resolution on Gaza.

1752 GMT — Saudi crown prince stresses importance of stopping military operations in Gaza

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has stressed the importance of stopping the military operations in Gaza and forming a path for peace, the Saudi state news agency SPA has reported.

The crown prince's remarks came as he received visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Al Ula city.

He also underscored the need for working to create conditions for restoring stability and the peace track to ensure the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights and achieve just and lasting peace.

1752 GMT — US working with Israel to 'significantly get out of Gaza': Biden

US President Joe Biden, responding to protesters shouting "ceasefire now," has said he had been working quietly with the Israeli government to encourage it to reduce its attacks and "significantly get out of Gaza."

Several protesters interrupted his remarks at the historic Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, where avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof gunned down nine Black parishioners in 2015.

"I understand their passion," Biden said of the protesters as security removed them from the church. "And I've been quietly working, quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza."

1726 GMT — Pro-Palestine demonstrators shut down key bridges, tunnel in New York City

Pro-Palestine protesters shut down three major bridges, and parts of a key tunnel, in New York City during the morning rush, causing widespread delays in America's largest city.

Protesters demanding an end to the siege on Gaza and an immediate halt to ongoing hostilities blocked traffic on the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg Bridges, as well as the New Jersey-bound lanes of the Holland Tunnel before being dispersed by police.

Dozens were seen at each location, many bearing signs calling for an end to US military assistance for Israel as they sat on the pavement, hands locked with one another, in protest. Protesters with the Shut it Down for Palestine group also rallied in front of the New York Stock Exchange.

Traffic between Brooklyn and Manhattan was largely stalled during the protest. Police made several arrests at the bridges and tunnel, according to multiple media reports.

1715 GMT — 2 more journalists killed in Gaza, bringing tally since Oct. 7 to 112

Two more Palestinian journalists were killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza, pushing up the tally to 112 since Oct. 7, the government media office said.

A statement by the media office identified the slain journalists as Abdullah Breis and Mohammad Abu Dayer, but without providing any further details.

According to an Anadolu reporter, Abu Dayer was killed when Israeli fighter jets struck a house in Al Fakhour town in northern Gaza.

1658 GMT — Netanyahu 'not qualified to lead' Israel: Opposition leader

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is not qualified to lead the country,” opposition leader Yair Lapid has said.

In a statement on X, Lapid urged Israeli opposition lawmakers, including former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's current war council, to leave the ruling coalition.

“This is not a unity government, this is not an emergency government. They are not saving the State of Israel, they are saving Netanyahu," Lapid added.

The opposition leader said the 24 lawmakers of his Yesh Atid [There is Future] Party will support any move to change the current Israeli government.

Calls have grown for holding fresh elections in Israel amid criticism of Netanyahu over his failure to acknowledge responsibility for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Opinion polls conducted by Israeli media in the past few days suggested that if early elections were held now, Netanyahu would be unable to form a government, while Gantz is considered the most likely to succeed.

1639 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu threatens to turn northern Lebanon into Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Hezbollah against underestimating the Israeli army amid an exchange of cross-border fire with the Lebanese group.

"Hezbollah made a serious mistake about us in 2006 and is doing so again now. It thinks that we are weak as a spiderweb, and now sees what kind of spider we are," Netanyahu said as he met soldiers in Kiryat Shmona settlement in northern Israel.

The Israeli army will "do whatever is necessary to bring security back to the north, and I tell you that this is my policy," Netanyahu said.

"We have given Hezbollah an example of what happened to its friends in the south," the Israeli premier said, about Israel’s devastating onslaught against Gaza since Oct. 7.

"That is what will happen here in the north. We will do anything to bring back security," he added.

1613 GMT — Israel says 13,000 people injured since outbreak of Gaza war

Some 13,000 Israelis have been injured, including 2,500 soldiers, since the outbreak of the war on Gaza war on Oct. 7, Health Minister Uriel Busso has said.

Speaking during a session of the Knesset’s Health Committee, Busso said $538M have been allocated for the mental health and rehabilitation system to increase the number of beds from 900 to 1,500.

"An additional 2,300 hospital beds will be added and multiple resilience centres will be opened in the coming years," he added.

1552 GMT — Israeli settlements undermine peace in Middle East, German foreign minister

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has criticised Israel’s policy of constructing and expanding illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian territories.

"The construction of settlements is illegal. It undermines lasting peace and endangers the two-state solution and thereby endangers Israel's security," Baerbock told reporters during her visit to a village in the occupied West Bank.

"Palestinians must be able to live in security, dignity and self-determination, in their own land,” she added.

"It is the responsibility of the Israeli government to implement and enforce the rule of law when there are attacks on people who live here legitimately," she said.

1544 GMT — UN 'very concerned' by high journalist death toll in Gaza

The UN has voiced alarm at the many journalists killed in the war in Gaza, a day after two Al Jazeera reporters died in an alleged Israeli strike on their car.

Al Jazeera said two of its Palestinian journalists were killed in the southern city of Rafah, in what it claimed was an Israeli "targeted killing".

"Very concerned by high death toll of media workers in Gaza," the UN rights office said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Killings of all journalists, including Hamza Wael Dahdouh and Mustafa Abu Thuria in reported IDF strike on car must be thoroughly, independently investigated to ensure strict compliance with international law, and violations prosecuted," it said.

1536 GMT — Haaretz demands investigation into killing of Israeli hostages by tank fire

Israeli media outlet Haaretz has called for an investigation into the killing of Israeli hostages by a tank fire near the border with Gaza.

At least 12 hostages held by Hamas fighters were killed when an Israeli tank fired two shells at a house at Be’eri settlement on Oct. 7, according to Israeli media.

"There is no demand more justified than that of relatives of people killed in the hostage incident at Kibbutz Be'eri to investigate the army's actions and to receive answers about the circumstances of their loved ones' deaths," Haaretz said in an editorial.

The newspaper called on the Israeli army to explain the actions of Israeli soldiers during the settlement attack. It said an investigation will help explain if the “Hannibal Protocol,” which says a dead Israeli is preferable to enemy-held captives, was applied during the settlement attack.

1431 GMT — US' Blinken, EU's Borrell discuss Gaza conflict in Saudi

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed efforts to prevent the Gaza conflict from spreading during a meeting with the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell in Saudi Arabia, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

1402 GMT — Israel targets southern Lebanon with phosphorus bombs

The Israeli army targeted several areas in southern Lebanon with phosphorus bombs, state media has reported.

The attacks targeted Al Awaida Hill between the towns of Odaisseh and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon, Lebanon's official news agency NNA reported.

An Israeli drone targeted a car with a guided missile on the Dabsheh road in Khirbet Salim in the Bint Jbeil district in southern Lebanon, the agency reported.

The attack resulted in injuries and caused the car to catch fire and veer off the road, it added without providing further details.

According to the report, Israeli warplanes flew at low altitudes above villages in the western and central regions of the borders, accompanied by reconnaissance aircraft.

Israeli fighter jets launched intense air strikes targeting the outskirts of the town of Khallet Warda near the border town of Ayta Shaab, according to the agency.

Jets also targeted the area between the towns of Marwahin and Blat in southern Lebanon, it added.

1358 GMT — Israel's 'brutal' war creates generation of Gaza orphans: Jordan's King Abdullah

Jordan's King Abdullah said that Israel had created a whole generation of orphans with its "brutal" war in Gaza, where he said over 30,000 people, mostly women and children, had been killed or were missing as a result of the conflict.

In remarks at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Rwanda, where the monarch spoke of "unspeakable crimes" during that African conflict, Abdullah said a lesson to be drawn was that Israel's "indiscriminate aggression" in Gaza would never guarantee its security. His remarks were carried on state media following a statement by the royal palace.

"More children have died in Gaza than in all other conflicts around the world this past year. Of those who have survived, many have lost one or both parents, an entire generation of orphans," he said.

"How can indiscriminate aggression and shelling bring peace? How can they guarantee security, when they are build on hatred?," Abdullah said of Israel's war on Gaza.

1325 GMT — Gaza belongs to Palestinians: Germany

Germany has repeated its opposition to any Israeli move to occupy Gaza and expel Palestinians.