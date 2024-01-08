TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye rescues 75 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea
Türkiye and global rights groups condemn Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers.
The migrants were taken to the provincial migration management directorate. / Photo: AA Archive / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
January 8, 2024

Türkiye rescued 75 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after Greek authorities pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters, authorities have said.

Coast guard units rescued 17 irregular migrants from two rubber boats off Datca district in Mugla province, the Turkish Coast Guard said in a statement late on Sunday.

Coast guard teams also rescued 58 irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coast of Bodrum district of the province.

They were taken to the provincial migration management directorate.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.​​​​​​​

