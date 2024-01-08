The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, has claimed responsibility for carrying out a roadside bomb explosion targeting a police van, killing at least six officers and wounding 10 others, in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

The police were assigned to protect workers in an anti-polio immunisation campaign when an IED (improvised explosive device) explosion hit it on Monday.

The bombing happened in the former Pakistani Taliban stronghold of Mamund in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering Afghanistan, police official Kashif Zulfiquar said.

He said some of the wounded officers were in critical condition at a government hospital.

Anti-polio campaigns in Pakistan are regularly marred by violence. Militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them, claiming falsely that the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilise children.

In a statement, the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which came hours after authorities launched the first anti-polio campaign of the new year.

