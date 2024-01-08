WORLD
1 MIN READ
Armed gangs kill 17 across three villages in northwestern Nigeria
Armed gangs attack three villages in Nigeria's Kaduna state, killing at least 17 and kidnapping 58, reports say.
Armed gangs kill 17 across three villages in northwestern Nigeria
According to Sunday's reports, attacks on three villages in the Kauru district were perpetrated by gang members. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
January 8, 2024

Armed gang members have killed at least 17 people in attacks in northwestern Nigeria's Kaduna state.

The gang members carried out attacks on three villages in Kauru district, reports said Sunday.

At least 17 people lost their lives and 58 people were kidnapped.

RelatedExplained: Nigeria’s decades-long violent farmer-herder crisis
RECOMMENDED

Nigeria has recently been facing attacks by armed gangs in different parts of the country as well as by the terrorist organisations Boko Haram and ISWAP, the West African branch of Daesh.

In Nigeria, kidnappings for ransom are also common, even though the punishment for the crime of kidnapping is death.

The gunmen usually target villages, schools and travellers in the north of the country, demanding high amounts in ransom.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline