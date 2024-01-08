"Oppenheimer," Christopher Nolan's drama about the inventor of the atomic bomb, has topped the Golden Globes but its fellow summer smash hit "Barbie" missed out on best comedy film honours to "Poor Things."

"Oppenheimer" took five prizes including Best Drama, Best Director for Nolan, Best Score on Sunday, as well as acting trophies for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

Nolan told journalists backstage he was drawn to the "tragedy" of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a scientist who remained loyalty to his country and never apologised for his actions, yet was "wracked by tremendous guilt."

Emma Thomas, the film's producer and Nolan's wife said his work about "one of the darkest developments in our history" was "unlike anything anyone else is doing."

In winning best director, Nolan fended off Greta Gerwig, who helmed "Barbie" — the other half of the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon that grossed a combined $2.4 billion last year at the box office.

"Barbie" won the award for best song, for a tune written by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas. And as the year's highest-grossing movie, it claimed a newly created trophy for box office achievement.

But "Barbie" lost out on best comedy to "Poor Things" — a surreal bildungsroman which also earned Emma Stone best actress for her no-holds-barred turn as Bella Baxter.

Comeback after strikes

After an annus horribilis in which the industry was crippled by strikes, A-listers turned out in force to celebrate Sunday.

Stars who were unable to promote their movies during the months-long Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) walkout made up for lost time on the Oscars campaign trail.

Attendees also included big names from the world of music such as Bruce Springsteen and Dua Lipa — both nominated for best song — and Taylor Swift representing her recent concert movie.