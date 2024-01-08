Monday, January 8, 2023

1404 GMT –– Multiple former officials of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry were accused of embezzling 948 million Ukrainian hryvnia ($24.7 million) through the purchase of low-quality bulletproof vests.

A statement by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office said the officials have been charged with “embezzlement of property and obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations."

Local reports suggested the suspects included Vyacheslav Shapovalov, former deputy defence minister, and Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, the head of the ministry’s state procurement department.

“According to the investigation, during the period of martial law, the suspects purchased 50,000 bulletproof vests for the needs of the Armed Forces, which, due to their quality and characteristics, did not meet the established requirements and could not be used in the army,” the statement added.

A number of Ukrainian officials were either dismissed or resigned in January 2023 as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy began a broad anti-corruption drive.

1648 GMT –– Scholz berates EU allies over "insufficient" military support for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the majority of countries in the European Union were not delivering sufficient weapons to Ukraine to help it battle a Russian offensive, calling upon allies to increase their efforts.

With American military assistance to Ukraine stalled in the US Congress, Scholz insisted on the need for Europe to step up, repeating his mantra that the German government would support Kiev for as long as necessary.

The chancellor said he was confident the bloc would agree on its proposed 50 billion-euro aid package for Ukraine at an upcoming emergency summit on February 1. The EU failed to agree on the deal at an EU summit in December due to opposition from Hungary.

1440 GMT –– Zelenskyy discusses peace formula with Bahraini, Kuwaiti rulers

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said he discussed his 10-point peace formula with the leaders of Bahrain and Kuwait in separate phone conversations.

Zelenskyy's peace formula was laid out at the latest G-20 summit in Indonesia, which includes the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all prisoners, and security guarantees for Ukraine. Russia began its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022.

In a statement on X, Zelenskyy said he spoke to Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalif, which was "the first call between the leaders of Ukraine and Bahrain."

In another post, Zelenskyy said he spoke with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

A meeting of advisers devoted to the Ukrainian peace formula will be held on January 14 in Davos, Switzerland.

1129 GMT –– At least 4 killed, dozens injured in Russian airstrikes on Ukraine

At least four people were killed and 30 others injured due to Russian air strikes in various regions of Ukraine, according to local officials.

1017 GMT –– Ukraine says it has exported 15M tonnes of cargo via Black Sea corridor