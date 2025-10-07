Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has marked a grim milestone, the second anniversary of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, condemning Israel for trying to annihilate the Palestinian people in plain view of the entire world.

“A state that has lost its moral compass is seeking to annihilate the Palestinian people before the eyes of the world,” said Erdogan in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

“Yet, the more the oppressor’s cruelty grows, the stronger the voices of united hearts rise against genocide,” she added.

Erdogan said that over the past two years, Gaza has turned into a graveyard where more than 67,000 innocent people, including over 20,000 children, were killed, and where humanity’s conscience was buried alive.

She emphasised that in Israel’s assault, “not a single moral, legal, humanitarian, or ethical red line remains uncrossed.”