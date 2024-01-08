Murat Kurum is a dynamic and visionary leader. Nominated as AK Party's distinguished mayoral candidate for Istanbul, Kurum brings a unique blend of youthfulness, experience, and a proven public service track record.

His challenger is Istanbul's current mayor CHP’s Ekrem Imamoglu who assumed office in 2019. Having been elected as a Member of Istanbul’s Parliament in the May 14 elections, Kurum currently chairs the Parliamentary Committee on Environment.

Born in 1976 in Ankara, Kurum’s journey has been characterised by a relentless commitment to public welfare, exemplifying a combination of youthful energy and seasoned expertise.

After being named AK Party’s mayoral candidate on Sunday, Kurum underlined his goal to follow in the footsteps of Istanbul’s legendary former mayor and Türkiye’s current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kurum consistently emphasises the invaluable lessons learned from his mentor, Erdogan, who transformed Istanbul into a vibrant cosmopolitan city after becoming mayor in 1994.

Kurum has expressed his commitment to continue in the path set out by the iconic leader, ensuring a seamless transition of Erdogan's vision into actionable policies for the benefit of Istanbul's residents.

Youthful dynamism

At 47, Kurum takes an energetic approach to problem-solving from a forward-thinking perspective. His experience sets him apart from the competition, as he understands the evolving needs of Istanbul's young and diverse population.

His ability to connect with the younger demographic is evident from his progressive stance on urban development, which highlights modern solutions for Istanbul’s renewed challenges.

Successful ministerial tenure

At the young age of 42, Kurum's political journey reached new heights when he assumed the role of Minister of Environment and Urbanisation in 2018. During his tenure, he showcased exceptional leadership, spearheading transformative projects which garnered national acclaim.

Under his guidance, the ministry underwent significant transformation, with the name evolving to "Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change" in 2021. Kurum's commitment to environmental sustainability and climate-conscious urban planning reflects his visionary approach towards building a resilient and eco-friendly Istanbul.