On January 7, the Maldives government suspended three of its officials for posting derogatory comments against Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, which is one of the major drivers of tourism for the South Asian archipelago.

The deputy ministers, Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid had made the controversial comments after Modi’s post on X about his recent visit to the Lakshadweep islands.

In his post, Modi promoted the pristine beaches of Lakshadweep, located off the southwestern coast of India, where he tried snorkelling and went on early morning walks, calling his experience there “moments of pure bliss.”

Lakshadweep is an Indian Union territory in the Arabian Sea and some Maldivians see it as a competitor for tourists to Maldives own islands.

The three deputy ministers, who worked for the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Arts, had called Modi a “clown”, “terrorist” and “puppet of Israel” following the Lakshadweep trip, which some saw as an attempt to take tourism away from the Maldives, a long-popular tourist destination known for its luxury beach resorts.

“The government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals,” the Maldives Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives.”

Deteriorating relations

India and the Maldives are close foreign allies, but the two nations’ relationship has been tense since President Mohamed Muizzu, who ran on an ‘India Out’ campaign, came into power in November.

Muizzu had pledged to end the Maldives' ‘India first’ policy, and asked India to withdraw its military from the country, something which Maldivians have been calling for some time.

"Using the instrument of diplomacy, I will ensure that this country has no foreign military presence on its soil,” Muizzu said at his inauguration.

The Maldives is considered the smallest country in Asia with a total land size of 298 square kilometers, just slightly bigger than Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh. Regional rivals China and India are competing for influence in the island nation, which lies on a main east-west shipping route.