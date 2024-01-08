At least 25 people have been killed after a bus collided with a truck in Bahia state in northeastern Brazil, state firefighters said.

A video, recorded during the night, showed the truck surrounded by blue boxes filled with mangoes and scattered on the ground. Several firefighters could be seen working at the accident scene on Monday.

"Military firefighters responded to an incident that left 25 dead" about 155 miles (250 kilometres) from the capital of Bahia state, Salvador.

The cause of the accident is still unknown. The bodies of the victims have been handed over to police for identification.