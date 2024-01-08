US President Joe Biden does not plan to fire Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin over his failure to disclose a hospitalisation for days, the White House said, as prominent Republicans called for the Pentagon chief to be removed.

Austin, who sits just below Biden at the top of the chain of command of the US military, withheld his multi-day hospitalisation from the president and the public for several days. He remains in the hospital, which he entered on New Year's Day.

"There is no plan for anything other than for Secretary Austin to stay in the job," John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesperson, told reporters on Air Force One Monday.

Former president Donald Trump, who is Biden's likely Republican challenger in the 2024 election, said on Sunday night that Austin should be fired for his "improper professional conduct and dereliction of duty."

"He has been missing for one week, and nobody, including his boss, Crooked Joe Biden, had a clue as to where he was, or might be," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Another prominent Republican in Congress also called for Austin's resignation.

"There must be full accountability beginning with the immediate resignation of Secretary Austin and those that lied for him and a Congressional investigation into this dangerous dereliction of duty," Elise Stefanik, a New York representative and member of the House Armed Services Committee, which oversees the Pentagon, said in a statement.