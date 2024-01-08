India's top court has ruled that 11 murderers convicted of a gang rape that drew global outrage, but who were released early, must return to jail.

"I have wept tears of relief," Bilkis said on Monday in a statement released by her lawyer Shobha Gupta.

"I have smiled for the first time in over a year and a half. I have hugged my children. It feels like a stone the size of a mountain has been lifted from my chest, and I can breathe again. This is what justice feels like.".

Bilkis, now in her 40s, was pregnant at the time and seven of the 14 people murdered were relatives, including her three-year-old daughter.

She thanked the court for "giving me, my children and women everywhere, this vindication and hope in the promise of equal justice for all".

The attack took place when Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, now India's prime minister, was the premier of Gujarat.

Modi was accused of turning a blind eye to the riots but was cleared of any wrongdoing in 2012, two years before his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won national power.

The 11 convicts were freed in August 2022 following a recommendation by a state government panel but must now return to jail within two weeks, the Supreme Court in New Delhi ruled.

"Their plea for protection of their liberty is rejected," the court said, adding that allowing them to remain free would "not be in consonance of the rule of law".

News of the verdict was greeted with fireworks in Gujarat's Randhikpur, Bilkis's home village.