Banning images of Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed head of the PKK terrorist group, is in line with laws and regulations, a German regional court has ruled.

The Higher Administrative Court in North Rhine-Westphalia turned down a complaint filed by a PKK-linked group, which claimed that the police's prohibition of Ocalan posters during their meeting was illegal.

The court underlined on Monday that the PKK is classified as a terrorist organisation by the EU and is banned from operating in Germany, and therefore, the images of its leader, Abdullah Ocalan, were not allowed to be used in certain meetings to counter terrorist propaganda.

"Images of Abdullah Ocalan have an identifying function for the PKK," the court stressed in its ruling, adding that Germany's laws allow prohibiting public display of flags and badges, as well as images of people that are associated with a banned organisation.

"The decisive factor is whether the association uses a symbol or image to identify itself and its purposes," the court said.

"Such a 'cult of personality' exists in the PKK around Ocalan, in that the PKK continues to place him in the foreground as a leader and person of identification for itself and its goals."

The court said the PKK was using various Ocalan posters for propaganda purposes, trying to draw support from a wider group of people.