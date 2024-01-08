TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's UN envoy meets new Gaza coordinator to discuss aid initiatives
The Turkish ambassador reaffirms Türkiye's backing for the UN's humanitarian initiatives in Gaza during the meeting.
Photo: Turkish Mission to the UN
January 8, 2024

Ambassador Sedat Onal, Türkiye's permanent representative to the UN, has met with the newly appointed UN's Gaza humanitarian coordinator, Sigrid Kaag, in New York.

Onal expressed Türkiye's full support to the UN efforts in facilitating "unhindered, urgent and scaled-up" humanitarian assistance to Gaza, the Turkish mission to the UN said on X on Monday.

Kaag officially began her role on Monday as Gaza's senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator.

In late December, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Kaag, a former Dutch minister, in accordance with a Security Council resolution on Gaza.

She will facilitate, coordinate, monitor, and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza.

Kaag has also been mandated to establish a UN mechanism to accelerate humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza through states not party to the conflict.

