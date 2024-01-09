As Qatar prepares to host 23 international football teams and defend the Asia Cup trophy on home soil, one country that will not be playing the continental tournament that begins on January 12 will be Israel.

Despite being geographically located in Asia, football's governing body FIFA has not registered the country in FIFA's Asian Football Confederation [AFC].

Instead, it is registered in the Europe region.

Here is a look at Israel's history in the tournament and the reasons behind Israel's status as a pariah nation in the AFC Asian Cup.

What is Israel's history in the Asian Cup?

Since its occupation of historic Palestine and creation in 1948, Israel has played in four Asian Cups —1956, 1960, 1964 and 1968.

Israel hosted and won the 1964 Asian Cup, the only trophy it has ever won, and became the runner-up in both 1956 and 1960.

In total, the Israeli team scored 28 goals across all four tournaments.

Controversies have always haunted Israel during its participation in the Asian Cup tournaments, but this became evidently clear in the 1964 Asian Cup, which Israel itself hosted and won.

In that tournament, many teams withdrew from the championship over their political disputes with both Israel and India. Taiwan — which used to play previously as the Republic of China — withdrew for logistical reasons.

The 1964 tournament was left with only four teams — Israel, India, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

Why was Israel kicked out of the Asian Football Federation?

Israel joined the Asian Football Federation in1954.

Before it was booted out from the federation in 1974, Israel had always been under pressure when it came to sports due to the lack of recognition to the Jewish state from its Arab neighbours — most of which are regulars in the Asian Cup.

With its brutal occupation of Palestine, many Arab countries and others in the Asia region had no diplomatic, economic, or military ties with Israel.

The pressure on Israel mounted even further during the 1967 Arab-Israel war that saw Israel capturing Syria's Golan Heights, Jordan's West Bank and Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.