WORLD
4 MIN READ
Israel's top court blocks foreign media from independently entering Gaza
Supreme Court says international journalists inside Gaza could endanger invading Israeli soldiers by reporting about troop positions, suggesting media personnel should "embed" with Israeli soldiers instead.
Israel's top court blocks foreign media from independently entering Gaza
Families, loved ones and colleagues of two journalists who were killed by Israel, including Hamza al Dahdouh, the son of Al Jazeera correspondent Wael al Dahdouh, attend a funeral ceremony in Rafah, Gaza on January 7, 2024. / Photo: AA / AA
Baba UmarBaba Umar
January 8, 2024

Israel's Supreme Court has rejected a request from international media organisations to allow independent access for journalists to report in besieged Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, and wounded nearly 59,000 since October 7.

The Foreign Press Association, which represents dozens of media organisations operating in Israel and the Palestinian territories, including The Associated Press, asked the court last month to order Israeli authorities to allow journalists to enter the besieged Palestinian enclave.

In a ruling on Monday, the court said that while it recognises the right of freedom of the press, the current wartime circumstances justify the restrictions.

It said that journalists inside Gaza could endanger invading Israeli soldiers by reporting about troop positions. It also said it was too dangerous for Israeli personnel to work at crossings at the fence separating Israel and Gaza.

Instead, it said that journalists could continue to enter Gaza under Israeli military escort. The army has offered limited opportunities for some media to "embed" with soldiers in short, highly controlled visits.

While the court acknowledged the shortcomings of this system, it called it a "balanced and reasonable policy" in the current circumstances. It offered to revisit the matter if the circumstances change.

Before Israel's war on Gaza began, foreign journalists entered and exited Gaza through the Erez crossing. The Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza is closed to journalists as well.

RelatedCovering Gaza war: Deadliest period for journalists in 30 years

Israel makes Gaza 'most dangerous ever' for journalists

RECOMMENDED

The court's ruling comes amid the massacre of local Palestinian journalists by Israel.

Israel struck a car near Rafah in southern Gaza on Sunday, killing two Palestinian journalists who were reporting.

Hamza al Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya were both freelancers. Al-Dahdouh had done freelance work for Al Jazeera and was the son of the Qatar-based TV station's chief correspondent in Gaza, Wael al Dahdouh. A third freelancer, Hazem Rajab, was wounded.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the killings were an "unimaginable tragedy" and that he was "deeply deeply sorry" for the Dahdouh family's loss. But he did not condemn Israel.

On Monday, two more Palestinian journalists were killed in fresh Israeli attacks on Gaza, pushing up the tally to 112 since October 7.

The number of journalists killed by Israel in Gaza is "exceedingly high," a UN associate spokesperson said on Monday.

"We've seen these horrifying reports. We're very concerned about the killing of journalists in Gaza. We know that the number is exceedingly high in the short amount of time that the conflict has been going on," Florencia Soto Nino told the reporters.

The Israeli invasion has also left Gaza in ruins, with 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and almost 90 percent of the 2.3 million residents uprooted amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan