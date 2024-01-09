Anders Behring Breivik, the far-right fanatic who killed 77 people in a bombing and shooting rampage in Norway in 2011, will testify in court as he presses on with a lawsuit to end his years of isolation in prison.

The 44-year-old, who emailed out copies of a manifesto before his attacks setting out his theories, is also suing the state in a bid to lift restrictions on his correspondence with the outside world.

He is scheduled to start testifying on Tuesday at 1400 PM local time(1300 GMT).

"I want to hear him directly, not via the media," said Freddy Lie, the father of two daughters who were at Utoeya in 2011 - one was shot dead, the other was wounded but survived.

Lie was present at the first day of the legal proceedings on Monday and said he was planning to attend on Tuesday.

Some journalists had asked Judge Birgitte Kolrud to let them broadcast Breivik's testimony. But she ruled against that last week saying there was a risk his statement could become a platform for his views rather than testimony about his jail conditions.

Breivik killed eight people with a car bomb in Oslo and gunned down 69 others, most of them teenagers, on Utoeya island. He has been held in isolation ever since.