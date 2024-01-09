In Islam, providing water holds profound significance, regarded as a charitable act carrying abundant rewards. Prophet Muhammad, when asked about the most virtuous form of charity, unequivocally stated, "The most virtuous form of charity is the supply of water".

This pivotal guidance principle from the Prophet reverberated throughout various hadiths, confirming the importance of providing water to those in need.

The Companions of the Prophet, inspired by his teachings, took to financially contribute to the construction of wells, therefore addressing a vital need of society.

Their charitable acts weren't confined to static structures but were dynamic solutions to a fundamental requirement, reflecting a tangible demonstration of compassion and communal well-being.

Fountain construction emerged as a prominent form of charity, particularly within Turkish communities. It became more than a philanthropic gesture; a cultural and religious commitment. The act of constructing fountains transcended the conventional, representing a living legacy of compassion which flowed through the societal fabric.

During the Ottoman period, Istanbul witnessed a proliferation of fountains, each a testament to the community's dedication to charitable deeds. These weren't mere architectural additions; they were vibrant symbols of a collective ethos deeply rooted in the principles of charity and community care.

The fountains in Istanbul, endowed with unique architectural charm, became vital components of the cityscape. Their significance embodied the spirit of giving and communal responsibility. As water flowed from these fountains, it symbolised more than a basic necessity; it represented a sacred duty ingrained in the cultural and religious identity of the community.

‘Haven for fountains’